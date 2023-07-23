scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

By Agency News Desk
New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software
phone hacking.(photo:https://pixabay.com/)

San Francisco, July 23 (IANS) HotRat, a new variant of AsyncRAT malware, is spreading via free, pirated versions of popular software and utilities such as video games, picture and sound editing tools, and Microsoft Office, a new report has shown.

According to cybersecurity firm Avast security researcher Martin a Milanek, “HotRat malware equips attackers with a wide array of capabilities, such as stealing login credentials, cryptocurrency wallets, screen capturing, keylogging, installing more malware, and gaining access to or altering clipboard data”.

The attacks involve combining cracked software available on torrent sites with a malicious AutoHotkey (AHK) script that starts an infection chain designed to deactivate antivirus solutions on the compromised host before launching the HotRat payload via a Visual Basic Script loader.

“The most commonly affected group is typically Adobe (Illustrator, Master Collection, Photoshop) and Microsoft (Office, Windows) software. The second group primarily consists of video games such as Battlefield 3, Age of Empires IV, Red Alert 2, and The Sims 4,” according to the report.

Moreover, the report said that HotRat, defined as a comprehensive RAT malware, includes roughly 20 commands, each of which executes a.NET module received from a remote server, allowing the campaign’s threat actors to increase its features as needed.

“Despite the substantial risks involved, the irresistible temptation to acquire high-quality software at no cost persists, leading many people to download illegal software. Therefore, distributing such software remains an effective method for widely spreading malware,” Milanek said.

Further, the report stated that HotRat malware is an advanced version of AsyncRAT, armed with a multitude of spying and personal data theft capabilities.

In addition, the malware exhibits persistence by leveraging scheduled tasks, enabling it to maintain a foothold on infected systems. It also can eliminate antivirus programmes, thus endangering the system’s overall security.

–IANS

shs/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'
Next article
'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office
This May Also Interest You
News

Big B says 'work, medical restrictions kept him away' from 'Kalki 2898 AD' panel at San Diego Comic-Con

News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

News

'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'

News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ibrahim Ali Khan spotted carrying Palak Tiwari's jacket after movie screening

Sports

Serie A: Gremio keep title hopes alive, Flamengo stumble

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US