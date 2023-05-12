scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Noise clocks Rs 2,000 cr in revenue in FY23 with 100% growth

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Homegrown consumer wearable company Noise on Friday said it clocked Rs 2,000 crore in revenue in FY23 with a record growth of over 100 per cent (year-on-year).

Noise maintained its leadership in the smart wearables industry and is aiming to double down further in the next fiscal year.

The company, with 400 employees, is projected to sustain a robust growth momentum of over 70 per cent next year, through a combination of volume and pricing growth.

Over 95 per cent of its production is happening in India.

“Furthermore, Noise was also the first homegrown brand to ship over 3 million made-in-India smartwatches, reaffirming its commitment to leading the country’s vision of making India a global manufacturing hub,” said the company.

According to latest IDC numbers, Nexxbase (Noise) stood third in overall wearables, growing by 97.3 per cent YoY and 11.9 per cent market share in India.

Noise was at second place in the smartwatch category with 21.6 per cent share, growing by 157.6 per cent YoY.

“Noise Colorfit Icon Buzz, Colorfit Icon 2 and Colorfit Pulse Go Buzz contributed to more than 25 per cent of its shipments,” said the IDC report.

The company said it maintained an 80:20 ratio for its online and offline channels nationwide and further aspires to “cultivate strategic alliances that will facilitate broader audience outreach”.

–IANS

na/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country
Next article
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate
This May Also Interest You
News

Juhi Parmar debuts on OTT with ‘Yeh Meri Family’

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Technology

Sequoia Capital India makes 2nd semiconductor investment in country

News

Sohum Shah: Observed policemen, understood their mannerisms to play cop in 'Dahaad'

News

Actor Vishal Mohan to star in sequel of Rani Mukerji-starrer 1998 film 'Mehndi'

News

Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow to appear in Fast X

Sports

Football: Federation declares legend PK Banerjee's birthday as AIFF Grassroots Day

Sports

IPL 2023: Emotional homecoming for Hardik Pandya at Wankhede but beating MI won't be easy for GT, says Ravi Shastri

News

Dimple Kapadia's most intense scene in 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' revealed

Lyrics

MC Stan – Haath Varthi Song Lyrics

News

Robert De Niro reveals name and photo of seventh child on TV

News

MC Stan collaborates with DJ KSHMR on 'Haath Varthi' for album 'Karam'

Technology

Dating app Tinder to remove social handles from bios

Technology

Perseverance rover's new images hint powerful ancient river on Mars

Health & Lifestyle

Study traces Covid's seasonal behaviour to genetics, global change

Sports

AFC Men's Asian Cup: India to open campaign against Australia on January 13, 2024

Sports

Chess: Humpy, Harika to lead Indian challenge in 10-player Cairns Cup in June

Sports

SIT formed to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief: Police to Delhi Court

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US