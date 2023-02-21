scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

People will have personal AI assistants, like ChatGPT: Web inventor

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 21 (IANS) The inventor of the World Wide Web (also known as the Web), Tim Berners-Lee said that in the future, people will have their own personal AI assistant, similar to ChatGPT.

In a recent episode of CNBC’s Beyond the Valley podcast, Berners-Lee said that his new company envisions people having online ‘pods’ where all of their personal data is stored.

Inrupt, a startup co-founded by Berners-Lee, aims to provide web users with a single login that can be used across multiple websites.

Inrupt intends to store individual users’ data in digital containers as part of its work on developing that technology.

The pods will be capable of granting websites or services access to some or all of a person’s personal information, ranging from sleeping patterns to shopping preferences, reports Fortune.

Berners-Lee proposed that once they became a reality, an advanced AI-powered chatbot — similar to the AI phenomenon ChatGPT — could use the data pods to act as a digital personal assistant.

“We call it Charlie. Charlie is an AI that works for you,” Berners-Lee said.

He said that unlike other virtual assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Apple’s Siri, the chatbot he envisions wouldn’t be linked to big tech.

Berners-Lee said that it would legally ‘work for’ its user, much like an agent or a lawyer, the report mentioned.

“In that case, if (Charlie) really works for me, I will trust (it) with all my data and expect (it) to be much more insightful,” he said.

“That AI will see in your pods all the stuff you’ve bought from Amazon, but also your nutrition — everything you’ve eaten — your fitness data and (so on). So, if you run an AI on your pod, it’s going to have access to much more cool stuff than any of the individual things like Siri or Alexa that operate over these siloes [where] they’re limited,” Berners-Lee said.

The inventor of the web further said that the power of any AI bot ‘all depends on the data.’

–IANS

shs/prw

Previous article
Amandeep Sidhu briefs about her new show 'Chashni'
Next article
Accelerated efforts needed for universal eye coverage, vision for all: WHO
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

News

Off to the Oscars, actor Ram Charan spotted barefoot at airport

Sports

Lack of access and opportunities is what kills a young sportsperson's dreams: Virat Kohli

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US