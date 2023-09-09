Reddit allows users to translate posts into 8 languages

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Online social discussion forum Reddit has allowed users to translate their posts into eight different languages.

Reddit users can now translate posts when viewing them on Reddit’s iOS or Android apps or on the web while logged out, according to the company.

To begin with, posts can be translated into English, Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Dutch, and Swedish.

By clicking on the “translate” button at the top of the post, the post will be translated to the language chosen via user settings.

“We’ve also started experimenting with translations to the comments on iOS and Android, so a few of you may notice this experiment too. Soon, your entire conversation experience on Reddit can be multilingual,” according to a Reddit admin employee.

Also, in an effort to clean up subdomains, new.reddit.com will now take logged-out redditors to our new and improved logged-out desktop experience.

For logged in users, nothing has changed, according to the company.

Last month, after facing subreddits’ protest against the company’s new application programming interface (API) pricing changes, Reddit made several updates to its website for logged-out users.

The new changes include a more consistent and fast web experience for people not logged in. This experience is now available to everyone globally on desktop and mobile web.

“This year, we’ve been focused on updating the logged out web experience to make it easier for redditors to connect with relevant communities and conversations,” the company had said in a blog post.

Redditors can also more easily find relevant content with a simpler, consistent, and more intuitive search results page.

