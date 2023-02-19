scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Roblox working on 2 new generative AI tools

By News Bureau

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Gaming platform Roblox has announced that it is working to roll out tests for its two new artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the coming weeks– generative AI materials from a text prompt and generative AI code completion– to help increase “development velocity”.

“These off-the-shelf AI systems are not integrated with our platform and they often do not produce ‘Roblox ready’ output that requires substantial follow on work from a creator,” Daniel Sturman, chief technology officer at Roblox, said in a blogpost on Friday.

The company is building a platform that will allow every user to be a creator, not only those who are comfortable with Roblox Studio and other 3D content creation tools.

This vision requires a set of tools significantly more accessible to a typical user, such as, voice and text or touch-based gestures rather than intricate mouse and keyboard movements.

“Generative AI tooling can help make creation intuitive and natural for users and be directly embedded into experiences, allowing any of our 58.8 million daily users to create unique content that can be shared across the platform,” Sturman mentioned.

However, the vision also involves some unique technical challenges.

First, the tools must be appropriate for the types of things that users might develop and for the environments in which they might be used.

Second, the company must always keep Roblox “safe and civil”, so it must therefore provide a quick and scalable moderation flow for all forms of creation. Third, the company requires an economic system that encourages such innovation.

“Roblox stands apart as a platform with a robust creator-backed marketplace and economy, and we must extend that to support in-experience user-creators as well as AI algorithm developers,” Sturman explained.

–IANS

aj/ksk/

Previous article
Amazon asks employees to return to office three days a week
Next article
Priyanka Chopra finally lets a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US