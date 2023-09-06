Salesforce unveils Slack AI, other features to boost productivity

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Enterprise software major Salesforce on Wednesday announced new Slack product innovations that bring powerful AI, automation and knowledge sharing into its intelligent productivity platform to boost productivity.

Slack AI is built natively into Slack on its trusted foundation, grounded in a company’s collective knowledge found in Slack, and easy to access in the ﬂow of work. Slack AI will be in pilot this winter, and generally available in 2024, the company said in a statement.

“At Slack, we’re taking a collaboration-ﬁrst approach to delivering an intelligent productivity platform in the age of AI and automation,” said Noah Desai Weiss, Chief Product Oﬃcer, Slack.

“We are focused on providing customers with a simpler, more delightful, and more eﬃcient set of tools so every person can do the best work of their lives,” Weiss added.

Anyone can work smarter and save time with AI built right into Slack’s conversational interface.

“Search answers help customers get the most out of their conversational data and all the context it holds from expertise and experiences across the organization. Users can simply ask a question and search will not only return results with relevant messages, ﬁles, and channels, but share an AI-generated summary too,” it added.

The Slack AI capabilities are built on Slack’s trusted foundation, oﬀering the same security and compliance that customers have come to expect from their productivity platform, according to Salesforce.

Slack AI features include Channel Recaps, Thread Summaries and AI-powered Search Answers.

Users can also save time by automating work with a new and improved Workﬂow Builder.

With connectors from partners like Google, Atlassian, and Asana, users can integrate multiple tools in a single workﬂow using a few clicks.

Workﬂow Builder also extends to Salesforce Flow, oﬀering an IT-approved way for users to customize their Slack workﬂows with admin-approved Salesforce automations.

Slack Lists is another feature that streamlines project tracking and cross-functional project management within communication flow.

The new Workﬂow Builder is generally available on paid plans and is subject to platform pricing and the new automation hub will be available later this month, said the company.

–IANS

na/