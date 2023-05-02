scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy devices get Bing AI-featured SwiftKey support

Samsung Galaxy users can now access the latest Bing AI feature from Microsoft SwiftKey as the team has announced that the Bing AI update is now rolling out

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 2 (IANS) Samsung Galaxy users can now access the latest Bing AI feature from Microsoft SwiftKey as the team has announced that the Bing AI update is now rolling out to Samsung users. “We are rolling out the new Bing AI features to the Samsung users. Look for the new update (Android v9.10.11.10) in the next days,” Microsoft SwiftKey tweeted.

According to SamMobile, the Bing AI update for iOS and Android began rolling out in mid-April, however, it has now been added to Samsung’s One UI’s built-in SwiftKey keyboard.

In fact, Galaxy device users have the option to disregard Bing AI, just as they can choose to use Samsung Keyboard instead of SwiftKey.

However, since SwiftKey is integrated into One UI, Bing AI is essentially pre-installed on almost all Galaxy devices and cannot be uninstalled, the report said.

Last month, Microsoft announced the addition of AI-powered Bing capabilities to the SwiftKey app (a third-party keyboard) on iOS and Android, allowing users to chat with the AI chatbot directly from their mobile keyboard and search for things without having to switch between apps.

“Bing integrates in three major ways – Search, Chat, and Tone. The update is available today. Once you’ve got the update, you’ll see the Bing icon above the keyboard. From there you can click on the exact feature you would like to use; Chat, Tone, or Search,” Microsoft said in a blogpost.

SwiftKey has been part of the Microsoft family since 2016.

–IANS

shs/uk/

