scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

Short video app Chingari lays off 20% of workforce amid restructuring

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 20 (IANS) Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari has laid off 20 per cent of its workforce as part of organisational restructuring.

In a statement to IANS, the company spokesperson said that it was “one of the toughest decisions for our management and we understand the impact they have on our employees”.

“We are recognising the contribution and dedication of the affected employees by offering a severance package equal to two months’ salary to assist them during this transition,” said the spokesperson.

Additionally, “we will make sure they have three more months of health insurance coverage”.

The company said that it will support impacted employees by providing all-encompassing support, such as career counselling and job placement assistance.

“Our priorities continue to be streamlining processes, boosting productivity, and matching resources to our long-term growth goals,” the company spokesperson added.

The layoffs at Chingari, one of the leading Indian short video apps, came as its cofounder Aditya Kothari recently quit the startup.

As reported late last year, Chingari had more than 160 million users in over 15 languages. It had more than 5 million daily active users (DAU) and 40 million monthly active users (MAU).

Chingari’s crypto token GARI powers India’s only blockchain-based social infotainment platform.

In October 2021, Chingari raised over $19 million for its token round across more than 30 venture funds and individual investors.

The VC firms participated in the funding round included Republic Crypto, Galaxy Digital, Alameda Research, Solana Capital, Valor Equity Partners, Kraken, Blackpine, NGC, Coinfund, LD Capital, Borderless Capital, AU21, Cultur3 Capital, Long Term Ventures, Afton Capital, CSP DAO, among others.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IMA national president calls for protection of health workers
Next article
iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle
This May Also Interest You
Others

Sufism, Rumi, Love and Girish Sadhwani: Indian Sufi Singer making a mark in the world of Sufism.

Technology

iPhone maker wants IP rights on Apple fruit in unique battle

Health & Lifestyle

IMA national president calls for protection of health workers

Sports

Barcelona signs young Senegalese defender Mikayil Faye

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad is going to give it everything until he hangs up his boots, says Nasser Hussain

Technology

India's eB2B market likely to reach up to $100 bn by 2030: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Apple Watch saves woman from deadly blood clot: Report

Technology

Google to soon open early access to AI notebook

Sports

Czech Republic, Montenegro advance to FIBA Women's EuroBasket quarterfinals

Sports

Special Olympics World Games: Indian contingent off to strong start across multiple sports

Sports

Israel edge Andorra in Euro 2024 qualifier

Health & Lifestyle

Make yoga part of your life, says Punjab CM Mann

Health & Lifestyle

Ballia heatwave toll touches 68

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out enhanced media picker on Android beta

Health & Lifestyle

One doctor has 83 hospitals registered in his name in UP

News

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela welcome a Baby Girl

Health & Lifestyle

KGMU runs out of HCV drug stock, patients suffer

Health & Lifestyle

Beds, wards reserved for heat stroke patients in UP

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US