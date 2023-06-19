scorecardresearch
Short-video platform Moj to bring Dolby Vision in its app

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Homegrown short video platform Moj on Monday announced that it is working with Dolby Laboratories, a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, to bring Dolby Vision HDR to the hands of its community.

Users will be able to capture videos in Dolby Vision from compatible iOS or Android devices, upload them on the Dolby Vision-enabled Moj App & reach a wider audience.

“With this partnership with Dolby Vision, a first in India, Moj enables creators to share richer stories and experiences, empowered by cutting-edge innovation and advanced technology. Viewers, in turn, enjoy a more immersive and enhanced viewing experience,” Setal Patel, Director of Product, Moj, said in a statement.

With Dolby Vision, the company said Moj creators can ensure that their videos evoke a profound sense of realism, immersing viewers in an experience that feels incredibly lifelike and real.

“It is exciting to know creators and consumers of Moj will now be able to shoot videos that capture all of the details and textures with the incredible resolution and image quality of Dolby Vision,” Karan Grover, Sr. Director Commercial Partnerships — IMEA (India, Middle East & Africa) at Dolby Laboratories, said in a statement.

Further, the company mentioned that Dolby Vision will significantly enhance the viewing experience on the platform when available.

