Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta's Threads for tracking Musk's jet

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, July 9 (IANS) Jack Sweeney, who created a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk’s Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location from publicly available data, has moved to Meta’s Twitter-rival Threads after being suspended from the microblogging platform last year.

Sweeney created “ElonMusksJet” on Threads to continue his project of tracking the movements of Musk’s private jet.

“Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet (N628TS) with a bot using public ADS-B data grndcntrlnet,” reads his bio on Threads.

As of now, the account has garnered 50,000 followers.

“ElonJet has arrived to Threads!” Sweeney wrote in his first post, later asking Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “will I be allowed to stay?”.

In December last year, Sweeney was removed from Twitter after Musk said following his jet was like putting out “assassination coordinates”.

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info,” Musk said in December.

Threads became available last week to users in over 100 countries — including the US, India, Britain, Japan and Australia.

It has now crossed 90 million user sign-ups, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

Agency News Desk
