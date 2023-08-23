scorecardresearch
Twitterati hails ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully on the moon

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) As Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening, thousands of users on X (formerly Twitter) congratulated ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) and its team for the historic mission.

“I’m speechless…in tears.. History has been created… What a Proud moment… India India India… #Chandrayaan3 #Chandrayaan3Landing,” a user wrote.

“From cycle to India on the Moon – What a Journey..!!!! India has done it, ISRO has done it, We have done it – India, India, India,” another user said.

With this historic feat, India became the first nation to make a successful landing on the moon’s South Poll.

“Historic Moment For India India Becomes The 1st Nation To Make A Successful Soft Landing On Moon’s South Pole Proud Moment For Every Indian ! Congratulations @isro #Chandrayaan3,” a user said.

“A significant historical achievement for India as it becomes the first nation to successfully execute a soft lunar landing at the Moon’s South Pole. A moment of pride for every Indian. JAI HIND! #Chandrayaan3@isro,” another user congratulated.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

After landing successfully, ISRO posted on X, “Chandrayaan-3 Mission: ‘India, I reached my destination and you too!’ :Chandrayaan-3”.

“Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon !. Congratulations, India! #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3,” it added.

The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m., as planned earlier, and ended at 6.05 p.m. with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.

–IANS

shs/arm

0
