scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US court approves Apple's $50 mn butterfly keyboard settlement

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 28 (IANS) A federal judge in the US state of California has finally approved the $50 million lawsuit over Apple’s flawed butterfly keyboard design.

Apple in July last year agreed to pay $50 million to settle the class-action lawsuit over flawed butterfly keyboards in MacBooks. Around 86,000 people filed the claim that the new design failed when even tiny particles of dust accumulated around the switches.

“The court finds the settlement to be fair, adequate, and reasonable,” US District Court Judge Edward Davila said in the ruling.

On October 11, 2018, plaintiffs, initially 10 consumers from California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, filed a consolidated putative class action complaint against Apple.

They alleged a number of consumer protection and warranty claims stemming from an alleged defect in certain MacBook “butterfly” keyboards.

“Plaintiffs alleged that their keyboards failed within a year and Apple failed to provide effective troubleshooting or repairs,” said the ruling.

The lawsuit covered those who purchased an Apple MacBook with a butterfly keyboard in seven states.

Apple later launched an improved keyboard design in late 2019.

Those who replaced multiple keyboards can expect maximum payouts of $300 to $395 and people who replaced one keyboard can get $125 and those who replaced key ‘caps mat’ get $50, according to reports.

Apple had extended four years of free key repairs to customers who bought MacBooks with butterfly keys.

Apple then launched a new MacBook Pro series with Magic Keyboard, which is now available across Apple’s laptop lineup.

The butterfly keyboard was slimmer than Apple’s previous design, which used industry-standard scissor switches.

–IANS

na/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ChatGPT cited bogus cases to US lawyer who now faces sanction
Next article
Halle Bailey excited to see her boyfriend, showers him with kisses
This May Also Interest You
News

How Sambhabana Mohanty juggles TV shoots with Ph.D. studies

Sports

All protesting wrestlers detained, Delhi Police remove tents at Jantar Mantar

Sports

Wrestling mess: Sakshi, Vinesh, Sangeeta detained by Delhi Police

Technology

China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

Technology

NASA, Boeing one step closer to Starliner crewed flight to ISS

News

Mark Hamill does not expect returning to 'Star Wars'

News

Munawar reveals 'Madari' has a contrasting mix of sound textures, poetry

News

Elizabeth Olsen warns future Marvel actors about franchise deals

Sports

IPL 2023: Shubman Gill has all of the qualities of a world-class player, says Vikram Solanki

News

Ram Charan announces his first production – a movie around Veer Savarkar

Health & Lifestyle

Human stomach cells may 'secrete insulin' to control blood sugar

News

As Andhra CM, NTR went beyond giving rice for Rs 2 a kg to the poor

Technology

Bengaluru-based virtual events platform Airmeet lays off 30% of workforce

News

Alicia Silverstone shares funny throwback snap of her being 'over' a photoshoot

News

Michelle Yeoh reveals how acting just happened to 'come by' for her

Technology

Musk says 'sorry' for Twitter taking up much space on phones

Health & Lifestyle

'Insha': Urdu poetry's 'enfant terrible' – or its unsung prodigy? (IANS Column: Bazm-e-Ghazal)

News

'Drishyam 2', Alia, Hrithik get top awards; Kamal lifetime honour at IIFA 2023

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US