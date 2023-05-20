scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

US to probe Twitter for breaking laws following lawsuit from ex-employees

By Agency News Desk

San Francisco, May 20 (IANS) The city officials here are opening an investigation into Twitter following a lawsuit from former employees who claimed that Elon Musk’s transition team deliberately planned to breach contracts and not pay promised severance, among other things.

The lawsuit from six employees alleged that Musk’s team “knowingly broke local and federal laws,” reports San Francisco Chronicle.

They are seeking severance and punitive damages for “flagrant bad faith”.

“Twitter’s new leadership deliberately, specifically, and repeatedly announced their intentions to breach contracts, violate laws, and otherwise ignore their legal obligations,” the six former employees alleged in a lawsuit filed in the Delaware federal court in the US.

The former employees alleged that Musk’s team instructed staff to disable lights and “install locks that wouldn’t open during an emergency at employee bedrooms at 1355 Market St., violating building codes”.

Patrick Hannan, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Building Inspection, was quoted as saying that they will be opening a new complaint and conducting an investigation into these new allegations.

Plaintiff Joseph Killian, former Twitter lead project manager of global design and construction, said he was told to disconnect motion-sensitive lights because they were “bothering people trying to sleep, despite Twitter’s landlord rejecting that request”.

Killian was also told to install space heaters, violating the lease, and install door locks that “were not compliant with life safety and egress codes”.

The lawsuit alleges that Musk’s attorney Alex Spiro “loudly opined that it was unreasonable for Twitter’s landlords to expect Twitter to pay rent, since San Francisco was a s***hole”.

Twitter’s landlord in San Francisco had sued the micro-blogging platform over not paying rent.

Reports had surfaced earlier this year that Musk converted rooms at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco into small bedrooms, featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant work monitors.

The beds were prepared for remaining “hardcore” staffers to be able to stay overnight at the office.

There were reports of Twitter employees sleeping on the floor at the office after Musk took over the company.

–IANS

na/ksk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dortmund prepares for party despite uncertain season outcome
Next article
Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar
This May Also Interest You
News

Hrithik fuels 'War 2' speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on 'yuddhabhumi'

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

Technology

Zomato elevates Rakesh Ranjan as food delivery CEO

News

NTR Jr is raw, intense and tough in the first look of 'Devara'

Sports

Six athletes from IIS strike qualification for 2023 Asian Athletics Championship

News

Janet Jackson slides her hand in male dancer's pants in sensual act during tour

Fashion & Lifestyle

Viola Davis had to 'hustle for her worth' as a black actress

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill shares unseen moments from her Thailand vacation

Technology

Apple 'restricts' internal use of ChatGPT, GitHub's Copilot over data leak risk

Sports

Buttler registers shocking IPL record, fans roast RR opener

News

Surprise: Beyonce drops 'America Has a Problem' remix with Kendrick Lamar

Sports

Dortmund prepares for party despite uncertain season outcome

Technology

Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like app by June ene

Technology

Stock price 'most important lever' to get pay raise, Microsoft CMO tells workers

Sports

FIE Foil Grand Prix starts in Shanghai

Sports

Cricket Australia mourns death of former captain Brian Booth

Sports

China beat Indonesia to reach Sudirman Cup semis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US