scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

VC firm Z3Partners closes Rs 550 cr fund to invest in early-growth startups

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Z3Partners, a leader in tech and digital investment in India, on Tuesday said it has closed its latest fund at Rs 550 crore that will primarily invest in 8-10 early-growth, digital and tech startups, with a ticket size of Rs 50-80 crore.

Leading global and domestic institutions and family offices, including HDFC Life and SIDBI, participated in the fund.

Z3Partners said it has already made five investments in cybersecurity startup Cyfirma, social e-commerce firm DealShare, agri-tech platform Gramophone, SaaS-based logistics management leader Shipsy and AI-led celebrity engagement platform True-Fan.

DealShare turned unicorn in 2022 after its $165 million Series E financing round.

“Our vision is to identify the most disruptive and cutting edge startups and provide them with necessary support to grow into market leaders,” said Gautam Patel, Founder and Managing Partner.

The VC firm also announced the joining of Rishi Maheshwari as a Co-founder and Managing Partner. Maheshwari has held several senior management and board positions in organisations locally and internationally.

“Through my time with Goldman Sachs in the US, and private and public growth investing thereafter, I have had the privilege to build a strong understanding of, and supportive ecosystem across, both developed and emerging economies,” said Maheshwari.

“India continues to be an attractive investment destination coupled with the government’s focus on driving growth through digital transformation representing a unique and exciting time for venture investing,” he added.

The Z3Partners Fund closely engages with founders to help them refine their go-to-market strategy and makes customer introductions to accelerate growth.

Founded in 2019 by Patel, having invested in Bigbasket, MedGenome, OfBusiness and Pepperfry, Z3Partners invests across early-growth companies in Series A and B stage.

–IANS

na/dpb

Previous article
Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan
Next article
Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho takes a giant leap in viewership with massive 164m reach

Sports

ASBC U22 Asian Boxing attracts twice as many participants for 2023

Sports

Aus Open: Sabalenka, Garcia and Pliskova cruise into second round

Technology

Over 1,600 tech employees being fired a day on average in Jan

Technology

Darwinbox, Microsoft join hands to elevate employee experience

Sports

Thailand overcomes Vietnam to retain ASEAN football title

Sports

Bundesliga: Leipzig's ball robber Konrad Laimer to meet his future Bayern teammates

Lyrics

Shehzada – Munda Sona Hoon Main Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Technology

Drop class-action severance lawsuit, judge tells sacked Twitter employees

Technology

Google's Clock app now lets users record alarm sounds

Sports

ILT20: Robin Uthappa becomes first player to receive Green Belt after his fantastic innings of 79 runs off 46 balls

Sports

Andrey Rublev defeats Dominic Thiem in Melbourne Opener

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may feature 108MP camera, S Pen slot

Technology

Apple may launch new MacBook Pro on Jan 17

Sports

UP wrestler operated upon for complex ligament injury

Health & Lifestyle

Over 37.67 mn people vaccinated for Covid-19 in Myanmar

Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of ‘The Vaccine War’ in Hyd

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US