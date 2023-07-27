scorecardresearch
WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that the company is adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in WhatsApp chats.

According to Meta founder and CEO, “it’s as easy as sending a quick voice message”.

WhatsApp said in a statement that video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds.

“We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news,” said the company.

Just tap to switch to video mode, and hold to record the video. You can also swipe up to lock and record the video hands-free.

Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound. Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure.

Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has long offered the option of sending videos, but the new video message feature removes a couple of steps in the process, making it quicker.

The video message feature has already been rolling out on WhatsApp on both iOS and Android.

–IANS

 na/

