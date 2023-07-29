X monthly users reach new high in 2023: Musk

San Francisco, July 29 (IANS) As Twitter is being rebranded as X, its owner Elon Musk said the platform has hit a “new high” in “monthly users” this year.

On Friday, the tech billionaire posted a graph showing the platform’s growth and wrote: “X monthly users reach new high in 2023. Chart is 1/1 to yesterday. Also, this is after removal of a vast number of bots.”

The number 541,562,214 is at the end of the chart.

The company has also updated its iOS app on the App Store to replace the blue bird logo with the new X logo.

While the blue bird is gone, the platform is still named Twitter on iOS.

Musk had started hinting at the rebranding of Twitter as X on July 23 with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, “soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

The following day, the X logo replaced the Twitter blue bird on the platform’s web version.

Also this week, workers were seen removing letters from the iconic vertical sign at Twitter’s headquarters. However, the work was halted by the police.

On Thursday, the company had updated its Android app by replacing it with the new logo and name and announced that the ‘Ads Revenue Sharing’ programme — which launched earlier this month — was now live for eligible creators globally.

“We want X to be the best place on the internet to earn a living as a creator and this is our first step in rewarding you for your efforts,” the platform said.

Earlier this week, Musk had said: “Twitter was acquired by X Corp both to ensure freedom of speech and as an accelerant for X, the everything app. This is not simply a company renaming itself, but doing the same thing. The Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth — like birds tweeting — but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.”

–IANS

aj/ksk