Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 Fails to Impress, Collects Only ₹6.99 Crore in 3 Days

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma, is witnessing a subdued run at the domestic box office. Despite the popularity of the original film and Kapil’s strong recall value as a comic performer, the sequel has struggled to pick up momentum in its opening weekend. According to industry tracking website Sacnilk.com, the film has managed to collect less than ₹7 crore in its first three days of release, pointing to a lukewarm audience response.

Directed and written by Anukalp Goswami, the comedy opened on a modest note. On its first day, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 earned ₹1.85 crore nett. While there was a slight improvement on day two with collections reaching ₹2.5 crore, the overall numbers remained on the lower side. On day three, Sunday, the film collected an estimated ₹2.64 crore nett, taking its total domestic earnings to ₹6.99 crore after three days.

The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 36.74% on Sunday. While this indicates some improvement compared to the opening day, it was not enough to significantly boost the film’s box office standing. Trade analysts suggest that stronger word-of-mouth and higher weekend footfalls were needed for the sequel to gain traction, especially given the performance of the first instalment.

A comparison with the original Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, released in 2015, highlights the stark difference in box office performance. The first film had a much stronger opening, collecting ₹28.8 crore in its first three days alone. It earned ₹10.20 crore on day one, followed by ₹8.60 crore on day two and ₹10 crore on day three, as per Sacnilk.com. The robust start back then had firmly established the film as a commercial success and played a key role in launching Kapil Sharma’s acting career in Bollywood.

The sequel, however, appears to be facing tougher competition and higher audience expectations. While Kapil Sharma’s fan base remains loyal, the changing theatrical landscape and evolving comedy preferences may have contributed to the relatively muted response.

The Hindustan Times review of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 offered a balanced take on the film, praising the performances while pointing out its limitations. The review stated, “What makes this watchable is the talented cast. Kapil Sharma’s comic timing is effortless, and that helps. So does Manjot Singh as Hubby, Mohan’s best friend. The two work well together.”

The review also highlighted the presence of veteran actor Asrani, who passed away recently, calling his appearance a nostalgic highlight. “Late actor Asrani, who we lost recently, also features in the film, and his appearance is nostalgic. In his early 80s, when he must have shot this, he still manages to hold his own and entertain,” the review noted.

However, the critique also pointed out that the film plays it safe and doesn’t fully capitalise on its potential. “Overall, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is content to play within its comfort zone. It offers a handful of entertaining moments and a game cast, yet the stretched runtime keeps it from landing as confidently as it should. Should be an easy watch for the families,” the review concluded.

Apart from Kapil Sharma, the film features Hira Warina, Ayesha Khan, Tridha Choudhury, Manjot Singh, and Parul Gulati in key roles. The ensemble cast brings variety to the narrative, staying true to the franchise’s slapstick and situational humour. The film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas Mustan, with Abbas-Mustan also backing the original 2015 hit.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 continues the franchise’s comedic style but with a fresh storyline. The first film revolved around Kumar Shiv Ram Kishan, played by Kapil Sharma, who is married to four women and hilariously struggles to manage his chaotic personal life. The sequel attempts to recreate the same brand of humour while introducing new characters and situations.

As the film enters the weekdays, its box office fate will largely depend on word-of-mouth and steady footfalls. While it may find some support from family audiences looking for light-hearted entertainment, the opening numbers suggest that matching—or even coming close to—the success of the first film will be a challenge.

For now, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 remains a modest performer at the box office, banking on Kapil Sharma’s comic charm and its ensemble cast to sustain its theatrical run.