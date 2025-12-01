Tere Ishk Mein Is A Solid Crowd-puller, Collects ₹50 Crore In Just 3 Days

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s latest romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein, has become the centre of conversation since its release, sparking a divided yet passionate response from audiences. While some viewers are captivated by its intense, emotional narrative, others find the story too dark and turbulent. But despite the mixed reactions, one thing is clear—the film has drawn large crowds to theatres, translating its buzz into an impressive box-office performance.

According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, Tere Ishk Mein collected ₹17.54 crore on Sunday, its third day in theatres. This marks a slight jump from Saturday’s collection of ₹17 crore, indicating steady momentum driven by strong word-of-mouth and star power. The film had opened to a solid ₹16 crore on Friday, laying the foundation for a robust first weekend. With Sunday’s earnings, the film’s total box office collection now stands at an impressive ₹50.54 crore, securing its place as one of the stronger openers of the year.

In the process, Tere Ishk Mein has already surpassed the lifetime earnings of several notable films. Kajol’s Maa (₹36.08 crore) and Tripti Dimri–Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Dhadak 2 (₹22.45 crore) now trail behind Dhanush and Kriti’s passionate love story. This early box-office lead suggests that the film may continue its successful run, especially if weekday collections hold steady.

The film follows the relationship between Mukti (Kriti Sanon) and Shankar (Dhanush), starting as a gentle college romance before spiralling into a gripping, emotionally charged saga. When Mukti leaves Shankar for another man, it pushes him onto a path of transformation, ultimately becoming an Army pilot. The story explores themes of heartbreak, obsession, and emotional resilience, offering a blend of intensity and vulnerability that has resonated with many viewers.

While critics offered mixed reviews praising the performances but questioning the tonal intensity audiences have been particularly impressed by the lead actors. Dhanush’s emotionally raw portrayal and Kriti Sanon’s layered depiction of Mukti have been widely applauded. Kriti shared her gratitude on Instagram, writing, “My heart is full… The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character. Mukti is probably the most layered and tricky character I’ve played… Thank you for all the ISHK.”

With a strong start, Tere Ishk Mein is well on its way to becoming one of the notable box-office successes of the season. Whether its momentum continues will be revealed in the coming weeks.