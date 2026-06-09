Mario Just Did What No Other 2026 Movie Could: Cross $1 Billion Worldwide

There was a time when superhero movies dominated the box office conversation. Now? A plumber from Brooklyn is giving everyone a run for their money. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, becoming the first movie released in 2026 to achieve the milestone. While blockbuster franchises from Hollywood’s biggest studios continue to battle for audience attention, it was Mario who quietly raced past the competition. The achievement is significant for more than just the number itself. It confirms that Mario has evolved from a beloved video game character into one of the most bankable movie stars on the planet.

Just three years ago, some questioned whether the success of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie was a one-time nostalgia-driven event. The original film earned more than $1.3 billion globally, but sequels often face a tougher challenge. Instead of slowing down, audiences showed up once again, pushing The Super Mario Galaxy Movie into the billion-dollar club and proving the franchise has real staying power.

The success also highlights a major shift happening in Hollywood.

Video game adaptations were once considered risky investments. For years, most struggled with critics, audiences, or both. Today, gaming franchises are becoming some of the industry’s most valuable properties. Between The Last of Us, Fallout, Minecraft, Sonic the Hedgehog, and now Mario, studios are increasingly finding success by adapting stories that already have massive global fanbases.

For Universal and Nintendo, the numbers are especially impressive because Mario appeals to multiple generations at once. Parents who grew up playing Nintendo games are now taking their own children to see the films, creating a rare family audience that few franchises can consistently attract.

The latest installment takes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Bowser into a larger cosmic adventure, expanding the Mushroom Kingdom universe beyond what audiences saw in the first movie. The bigger scale appears to have paid off, helping the sequel become the defining family blockbuster of the year.

And Mario may not be finished yet.

With more Nintendo characters waiting in the wings and a growing cinematic universe becoming increasingly likely, crossing $1 billion feels less like the end of a successful run and more like the beginning of something much bigger.

Hollywood spent years searching for the next billion-dollar franchise.

It may have been hiding inside a Nintendo cartridge the entire time.