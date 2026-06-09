Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Parenting Rule That Kept Her Twins From Growing Up ‘Spoiled’

Jennifer Lopez may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but when it comes to raising her children, she says fame and fortune were never the lessons she wanted to pass down. The singer, actress, and entrepreneur recently opened up about parenting twins Max and Emme as they prepare for one of the biggest milestones of their lives: heading off to college. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lopez was asked a question many celebrity parents face. How do you raise children around immense wealth and success without spoiling them?

According to Lopez, the answer isn’t complicated.

“It’s not what you tell them. It’s what you show them.”

The On The Floor hitmaker explained that children learn far more from watching their parents than from listening to lectures. While she admits she’s currently trying to squeeze every life lesson possible into conversations before her twins leave home in August, she believes actions ultimately speak louder than words.

For Lopez, hard work has always been the foundation of everything she’s achieved. From her early days as a dancer in the Bronx to becoming a global superstar, she has built her career on discipline, persistence, and relentless ambition. She believes her children picked up those values simply by watching her.

The 56-year-old said children have a funny way of absorbing their parents’ habits, even when they insist they want to be completely different people. While Max and Emme often talk about forging their own paths, Lopez says she still notices them adopting many of the positive qualities they’ve seen growing up.

And it appears those lessons paid off.

Recently, Lopez revealed that both of her children were accepted into every college they applied to and even received scholarships. She said she watched them develop a strong work ethic from a young age and credits their achievements to years of dedication and commitment.

The proud mom shares the twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and like many parents, she’s now preparing for the emotional reality of an empty nest. After spending 18 years guiding, teaching, and supporting them, Lopez is getting ready to watch them begin a new chapter on their own.

While celebrity children often grow up under intense public scrutiny, Lopez’s comments offer a glimpse into how she approached motherhood behind the scenes. Rather than focusing on privilege, she focused on example.

And as Max and Emme prepare to leave home for college, Jennifer Lopez seems less concerned about what she taught them and more confident in what they saw every day growing up.