Spider Man Brand New Day Sells Tickets Worth ₹15 Cr Even Before Release

Spider Man Brand New Day is seeing a strong response in India even before its release. After premium format bookings opened about a month ago, advance sales for standard screens also began recently. The film has already collected around ₹15 Cr in advance bookings for its opening weekend, showing strong interest from moviegoers well ahead of release.

Out of the total advance bookings, more than ₹5 Cr has come from the film’s opening day alone. With 12 days still remaining before the release and several cinemas yet to begin ticket sales, the advance booking figures are expected to increase further in the coming days.

Among cinema chains, PVR INOX has recorded the highest advance bookings so far. The chain has sold around 76,000 tickets for the first day, generating approximately ₹4 Cr in sales. For the opening weekend, it has sold more than 200,000 tickets, with bookings worth around ₹11.50 Cr.

Cinepolis has also seen good demand, selling around 14,000 tickets for the first day. In South India, some premium theatres have witnessed a strong response as well. One such example is Prasads in Hyderabad, where first day shows are sold out, while most shows for the rest of the opening weekend have also been booked.

Online ticket booking platform BookMyShow has also reported healthy advance sales. The platform sold around 44,000 tickets in a single day and has sold nearly 175,000 tickets in total so far. Booking activity has continued at a steady pace, suggesting that demand remains strong as the release date approaches.

The advance booking numbers indicate significant interest in Spider Man Brand New Day across different parts of the country. Since several theatres are yet to open bookings and nearly two weeks remain before release, the collection from advance ticket sales is expected to grow further.

Current trade estimates suggest that the film could open in the range of ₹40 Cr to ₹48 Cr Nett in India. While these are only early projections, the strong advance booking trend supports expectations of a solid opening weekend.

With ticket sales already off to an impressive start and more bookings expected over the coming days, Spider Man Brand New Day has built strong momentum ahead of its theatrical release. Its opening day and weekend collections will become clearer as advance bookings continue to expand across more cinemas in India.