Evil Dead Burn Holds Strong Despite The Odyssey Competition At The Box Office

Evil Dead Burn continued its run at the Indian box office with a steady performance on its second Friday. The Hollywood horror film collected an estimated ₹1.30 Cr gross on Day 8. Although the film recorded a 35 per cent drop compared to the previous day, it managed to remain stable despite facing fresh competition from Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, which released this week.

With its Day 8 collection, Evil Dead Burn has taken its total India box office collection to ₹26.75 Cr gross. The film has maintained a consistent performance since its release and continues to attract audiences, especially fans of the horror genre.

The film is now expected to earn between ₹5 Cr and ₹7 Cr during its second weekend. If it achieves those numbers, its total collection will comfortably cross the ₹30 Cr mark in India. The movie is also on track to earn more than the previous film in the Evil Dead franchise. How much further it can go will depend on its performance during the coming weekdays and whether it continues to hold well against new releases.

Hollywood films have generally performed well at the Indian box office this year. Several titles that were not expected to become major hits have managed to perform better than early trade estimates. Films such as Project Hail Mary, The Mummy directed by Lee Cronin, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2, and Michael have all recorded encouraging box office performances. However, releases like Toy Story 5, Supergirl, and Moana have not maintained the same level of momentum.

Here is the day wise box office collection of Evil Dead Burn in India.

Previews: ₹0.65 Cr

Day 1: ₹3.30 Cr

Day 2: ₹5.40 Cr

Day 3: ₹6.00 Cr

Day 4: ₹2.50 Cr

Day 5: ₹3.35 Cr

Day 6: ₹2.25 Cr

Day 7: ₹2.00 Cr

Day 8: ₹1.30 Cr (Estimated)

Total: ₹26.75 Cr Gross

As the second weekend progresses, the focus will be on whether Evil Dead Burn can maintain its steady performance despite competition from new releases. Crossing ₹30 Cr gross now appears within reach, and the film’s performance over the next few days will determine how much further it can extend its theatrical run in India.