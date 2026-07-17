Evil Dead Burn Crosses Big Milestone In First Week At Indian Box Office

Evil Dead Burn has completed its first week in Indian cinemas with an estimated gross collection of ₹25.45 crore. On Day 7, the Hollywood horror film collected around ₹2 crore, helping it finish its opening week with a strong total. The performance is considered a positive result for a horror film, especially in a market where the genre usually attracts a limited audience.

The film has performed particularly well in South India, where it has received its strongest response from moviegoers. It has also done well in major metro cities across the country. During its first week, Evil Dead Burn earned more than Curry Barker’s Obsession, which collected over ₹22 crore during its opening week in India.

The film now faces its next challenge with the release of The Odyssey. While both movies are aimed at different audiences, the new release could still affect the horror film’s collections. The coming days will show whether Evil Dead Burn can continue attracting audiences despite the arrival of another major Hollywood release.

If the film maintains steady collections, it could enjoy a relatively smooth run at the box office until Spider Man: Brand New Day arrives in cinemas. According to current trends, Evil Dead Burn is expected to comfortably cross the lifetime collection of the previous film in the franchise. However, whether it can enter the ₹50 crore club will depend on how well it performs over the next few weeks.

Hollywood films have generally performed well at the Indian box office this year. Several movies that were not expected to become major hits have managed to perform better than predicted. Films such as Project Hail Mary, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, Obsession, The Devil Weds Prada 2 and Michael have all recorded encouraging collections. At the same time, releases such as Toy Story 5, Supergirl and Moana have not matched those expectations.

The day wise India box office collections for Evil Dead Burn are as follows. Previews collected ₹0.65 crore. Day 1 earned ₹3.30 crore. Day 2 collected ₹5.40 crore. Day 3 added ₹6.00 crore. Day 4 earned ₹2.50 crore. Day 5 collected ₹3.35 crore. Day 6 added ₹2.25 crore. Day 7 is estimated at ₹2.00 crore. This brings the film’s total first week gross collection in India to ₹25.45 crore. The film’s performance over the second weekend will now be closely watched.