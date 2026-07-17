The Odyssey Opens Strong But Can It Beat Oppenheimer At The Box Office

Christopher Nolan’s latest film The Odyssey is set to release in cinemas, and its advance booking performance has created strong interest among moviegoers. The epic drama has recorded impressive pre release sales across India, with around 140,000 tickets sold in the top two national cinema chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day. While this is a strong start, the film has not been able to match the advance ticket sales of Nolan’s previous blockbuster, Oppenheimer.

For comparison, Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, sold more than 2 lakh tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis before its release in India. One of the main reasons for the difference is believed to be the higher ticket prices for The Odyssey. Even though fewer tickets have been sold, the higher prices have helped the new film generate more money in advance bookings.

According to available figures, The Odyssey, starring Tom Holland and Matt Damon, has earned more than ₹7.75 crore in advance bookings. In comparison, Oppenheimer collected around ₹7.50 crore through advance sales before its release. The film also saw a strong increase in bookings during the final two days before release. Reports suggest that this growth was supported by positive reactions from special premiere screenings. In fact, the pace of ticket sales during the last two days was reportedly stronger than Oppenheimer, especially on the final day of advance booking.

When Oppenheimer was released, it collected ₹17.77 crore gross, or ₹14.58 crore nett, on its opening day in India. The Odyssey is now expected to aim for an opening day collection close to ₹20 crore gross if audience response remains strong throughout the day.

According to the latest Pinkvilla Predicts forecast, the film is expected to collect between ₹15 crore and ₹18 crore nett on its opening day, with a projected figure of ₹16.50 crore nett. However, the final numbers will depend on audience turnout and word of mouth after the first shows.

The opening day performance of The Odyssey will be closely watched by the film industry. If viewers respond positively and recommend the film to others, it could record strong collections over its opening weekend. Positive word of mouth has often played an important role in the success of Christopher Nolan’s films, and many will be watching to see whether The Odyssey follows a similar path at the Indian box office.