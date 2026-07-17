Jacqueline Fernandez Just Launched an AI Version of Herself and Fans Can Now Chat With It

Jacqueline Fernandez is stepping into the future with the launch of her very own AI powered digital avatar, giving fans a chance to interact with a virtual version of the actor in a way that goes far beyond social media. The new experience has been introduced by Collective Artists Network and developed by Galleri5, the company’s AI studio. Instead of simply watching videos or reading posts, fans can now have conversations with an AI version inspired by Jacqueline’s personality, interests and life experiences. The idea is to make the connection feel more personal by allowing people to explore her thoughts, stories and inspirations through interactive chats.

One of the biggest highlights of the new platform is that it focuses on the side of Jacqueline that fans rarely get to see. The AI avatar shares personal reflections, memorable moments from different stages of her life, lessons she has learned over the years and even the random thoughts that stay with her late at night. The goal is to give audiences a deeper understanding of who she is beyond the glamorous image seen in films and on social media. By creating conversations around her experiences and ideas, the platform hopes to offer a more meaningful way for fans to connect with her.

Another exciting feature is Jacqueline’s Book Club, where the AI avatar will regularly recommend books that have influenced her thinking and creativity. Along with the recommendations, the avatar will explain why these books are special to her and share the lessons and ideas she has taken from them. This gives readers a chance to discover new books while also learning more about the actor’s personal interests and the experiences that have shaped her journey.

Speaking about the launch, Jacqueline said she has always enjoyed sharing the things that inspire her, whether they are books, meaningful conversations, valuable life lessons or simple thoughts that stay with her. She believes the AI avatar creates a fresh and engaging way to connect with people by allowing these stories and ideas to reach audiences in a more interactive format.

The technology behind the avatar combines conversational AI, voice technology and interactive storytelling to create a digital character that reflects Jacqueline’s personality and style. Collective Artists Network says the project is part of its larger vision to use AI to help creators connect with audiences while keeping their voice and identity authentic. The AI avatar will be available across digital platforms, with fresh conversations, stories and new Book Club recommendations added regularly, giving fans new reasons to return and explore more.