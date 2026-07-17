Anupamaa Shocker: Prem Loses His Cool as Anupama Wins Hearts in the Cooking Challenge

The latest episode of Anupamaa, produced by Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi, brings plenty of drama as the family cooking competition becomes more intense. Both Anupama and Prem face unexpected problems during an important round, but the way they handle the situation is completely different. While Anupama stays calm and quickly finds a solution, Prem loses his patience and creates tension within his own team. Their different approaches not only affect the atmosphere in the kitchen but also influence the judges as they prepare to decide which team deserves to stay in the competition.

The episode begins with Manpreet saying that Prem is right to believe Rosette is a difficult dish for Anupama to make. Anupama agrees that the recipe is challenging but confidently says she will give her best and will not disappoint her team. During the pantry round, contestants are told they cannot discuss ingredients while collecting them. Kinjal and Prerna represent Anupama’s team, while Rahi and Shruti collect ingredients for Prem’s team. There are tense moments as contestants reach for the same items, but when time runs out, everyone must return with whatever they managed to collect. Back at the cooking stations, Anupama’s team discovers they do not have cheese because Kinjal accidentally picked up cashews instead. Instead of getting upset, Anupama calmly decides to prepare homemade vegan cheese, turning a major problem into a smart solution.

Things are very different in Prem’s kitchen. He gets angry after finding out that Shruti forgot to collect baking soda. Even though Khyati suggests finding another option, Prem continues shouting at his teammates. His harsh behaviour leaves Pari upset and even hurts Rahi’s feelings. The judges notice the difference between both kitchens. Sikander praises Anupama’s calm leadership and teamwork, while Roy agrees that a peaceful environment often helps create better food. Manpreet believes only the taste of the dish matters and is not convinced that teamwork will make a difference.

When the dishes are finally presented, Prem’s food receives mixed reviews from the judges. Anupama’s presentation is considered simple, but Roy reminds everyone that taste is the most important factor. As Anupama introduces her dish, Roy recognises Digvijay and fondly remembers Saavi, creating an emotional moment. Once the tasting begins, Roy and Sikander praise the comforting flavours of Anupama’s dish, while Manpreet remains less impressed. With the judging complete, the host announces that one team will soon be eliminated. Even after the mixed feedback, Prem insists his team should win and warns everyone against making more mistakes. Pari finally stands up to him, asking him to stop blaming Rahi and the rest of the team for every problem..