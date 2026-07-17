Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Myra’s Emotional Sacrifice Changes Everything for Abhira

The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, delivers an emotional mix of heartbreak, courage and hope. While Arman suffers an unfair setback during a family competition, it is young Myra who steals the spotlight with her kindness and bravery. Her selfless support for Mukti not only brings the family closer but also leads to a major breakthrough in Abhira’s important legal battle. The episode shows how simple acts of compassion can change lives and even influence difficult decisions.

The drama begins when Arman notices a participation card lying on the ground and picks it up so he can return it to its owner. Unfortunately, Bhanu misunderstands the situation and accuses Arman of trying to steal the card. Even though Arman explains that he only wanted to help, the host disqualifies him from the competition for breaking the rules. Arman feels deeply disappointed and apologises to Myra and Mukti. However, both children comfort him by saying they are not upset because they had already lost their own round. Abhira also encourages Arman, reminding him that his biggest victory is the progress he has made in rebuilding his confidence and improving his health.

Later, Arman tells Abhira that Bhanu was so angry after the incident that he refused to even speak with her. Sanjay takes advantage of the situation and claims Abhira now has almost no chance of winning the Malhotra case without Bhanu’s support. Despite the setback, Kaveri urges Abhira not to lose hope and encourages her to continue taking part in the family games. Arman stands by her side, and together with Shipra, Abhira competes in the next challenge and performs brilliantly, winning the round.

The mood changes when a group of girls once again starts bullying Myra. Mukti bravely steps in to protect her, but the girls cruelly cut Mukti’s hair before running away. The incident leaves Mukti shattered and unwilling to face anyone. She hides behind a scarf and believes everyone will judge her because of her appearance. Myra lovingly tells her that she is still beautiful, while the rest of the family also tries to comfort her. When Mukti asks if Myra would cut her own hair to prove that looks do not matter, Myra is ready to do it without hesitation. Touched by Myra’s love and support, Mukti opens up about feeling different from the Poddar family and fears people will never truly accept her.

The biggest turning point comes when Bhanu reveals that Myra and Mukti had bravely protected his daughter from the bullies. Moved by their courage and kindness, he changes his decision and agrees to testify in the Malhotra case, giving Abhira fresh hope. The Poddar family celebrates the good news and surrounds Mukti with love, assuring her that she will always be an important part of the family. In the final moments, Kajal notices Sanjay silently watching the emotional scene and tells him to stop behaving like an outsider before asking him to leave.