Samarth Teaser Out: Can This Marathi Film Change the Way You Look at Life and Family?

The much awaited teaser of the upcoming Marathi film Samarth has finally been released, giving audiences a glimpse of an emotional story that connects the timeless teachings of Samarth Ramdas Swami with today’s fast moving world. The teaser has already created excitement among movie lovers by showing a heartfelt journey filled with family emotions, personal struggles and the search for inner peace. Instead of focusing only on religion, the film highlights how the values and teachings of Samarth Ramdas Swami can help people deal with everyday challenges and build stronger relationships. With a simple yet meaningful story, Samarth promises to be a film that people of all age groups can relate to.

The teaser introduces the story of an ordinary family going through emotional conflicts. At the center of the story is a father who finds comfort and purpose in spirituality, while his son believes in modern thinking and questions his father’s beliefs. Their different views create tension between them, leading to misunderstandings and emotional distance. Through this relationship, the film explores the growing gap between generations and asks whether understanding and mutual respect can bring families back together. The teaser also suggests that the teachings of Samarth Ramdas Swami are not limited to spiritual practices but offer practical guidance for leading a balanced and meaningful life. It leaves viewers wondering if these teachings will help the father and son reconnect and change the direction of their lives.

Director Yogesh Phulphagar says the film is an honest attempt to find answers to the questions faced by today’s generation through the wisdom of Samarth Ramdas Swami. According to him, the story beautifully balances traditional values with modern life, making it easy for every family to connect with the characters and their emotions. Producer Ravindra Pathak shares a similar belief, saying the film is an effort to restart meaningful conversations between generations. He feels the story, which combines spirituality, family values and human relationships, will touch audiences emotionally and encourage them to look at their own lives from a fresh perspective.

Presented by Thermoline Marketing Pvt. Ltd. and produced by A3 Events and Media Services, Samarth is set to release in cinemas across Maharashtra on August 14. The film features a talented cast including Bhushan Pradhan, Pushkaraj Chirputkar, Sharvari Jamenis, Hardik Joshi, Isha Keskar, Prasad Khandekar, Rajan Bhise, Yatin Karyekar, Disha Pardeshi and Nikhil Raut. Produced by Ravindra Pathak with Amol Bhagat serving as the Creative Producer, Samarth aims to inspire audiences with a story about family, hope, spirituality and the values that continue to remain relevant even in today’s changing world.