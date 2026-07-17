Shah Rukh Khan’s Co Star Sana Saeed Reveals the Painful Health Battle She Hid for Years

Actor Sana Saeed, best known for playing young Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai alongside Shah Rukh Khan and later appearing in Student of the Year, has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of her life. In a heartfelt Instagram video, Sana revealed that she struggled with bulimia, a serious eating disorder, for many years without even knowing what she was going through. By sharing her journey, she hopes to create awareness and encourage people who may be facing similar challenges to seek help instead of suffering in silence.

In the emotional video, Sana spoke about the fear and anxiety that surrounded her relationship with food. She recalled constantly worrying that someone would see her eating and judge her for overeating. She also admitted that she often wanted to hide while eating because of the shame and guilt she felt. According to Sana, everything began to make sense when she read the book The Bulimia Help Method. For the first time, she recognised that what she had been experiencing had a name. However, accepting that she had an eating disorder was not easy. She said she spent years convincing herself that it could not be bulimia because she found it too painful to admit. Looking back, she wishes she had known about the condition while growing up, as it could have helped her seek the right support much earlier.

In the caption of her post, Sana shared that she lived with the disorder for years because no one around her talked about eating disorders. She explained that she never had the words to describe what she was feeling, which made her believe she was alone. Even after learning about bulimia, it took her a long time to overcome the shame of accepting the diagnosis. Today, however, Sana says she has fully recovered and feels happier and more comfortable in her own body than ever before. She encouraged anyone facing a similar struggle to speak to someone they trust and seek support from qualified mental health or eating disorder professionals. She reminded people that everyone deserves proper care and should never feel embarrassed about asking for help.

Bulimia nervosa is a serious eating disorder in which a person repeatedly eats large amounts of food in a short time and then tries to prevent weight gain through unhealthy methods, such as making themselves vomit or using other extreme behaviours. The condition can affect both physical and mental health if left untreated. Sana’s decision to speak openly about her experience has been praised by many, as it helps break the silence around eating disorders and reminds people that recovery is possible with the right support and treatment.