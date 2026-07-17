Alpha Slows Down At The Box Office After Two Weeks

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, continued its run in theatres with steady but low collections on its second Thursday. According to early estimates, the film earned around ₹0.55 crore on Day 14. With this, its total collection for the second week reached ₹8.20 crore nett. The film has now collected ₹53.45 crore nett in India after completing 14 days in cinemas.

The second week collections were around 80 per cent lower than the film’s first week earnings. This drop suggests that the movie has slowed down significantly at the box office. Based on current trends, Alpha is now entering the final stage of its theatrical run and is expected to see further declines in collections during its third week.

Trade estimates suggest that the film is likely to finish its lifetime run in the range of ₹55 crore to ₹60 crore nett in India. Whether it reaches the higher end of that range will depend on how well it performs over the coming days despite new releases entering cinemas.

Alpha is a female led spy action film, a genre that has traditionally found it difficult to attract large audiences at the Indian box office. The film also arrived at a time when the YRF Spy Universe has been facing challenges following the underperformance of Tiger 3 and War 2. These factors made the film’s theatrical journey more difficult from the beginning.

Even with these challenges, Alpha managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India. However, its current collections indicate that the film is unlikely to achieve a much higher total before completing its run in theatres.

One point that has been noted by industry observers is the release strategy followed by Yash Raj Films. The production house has continued to release its films without using controversial box office practices that have often become a topic of discussion in the industry. Similar to the release of War 2, the studio has allowed the film’s performance to be reflected through its actual theatrical collections.

The day wise India box office collections for Alpha are as follows. The film collected ₹45.25 crore in its first week. During the second week, it earned ₹1.30 crore on Friday, ₹2.10 crore on Saturday, ₹2.20 crore on Sunday, ₹0.65 crore on Monday, ₹0.85 crore on Tuesday, ₹0.55 crore on Wednesday and an estimated ₹0.55 crore on Thursday. This brings the film’s total India box office collection to ₹53.45 crore nett after 14 days. The coming weekend will determine how close the film comes to the ₹60 crore mark before ending its theatrical run.