Alpha Box Office Collection Day 15 Drops As Film Nears End Of Theatrical Run

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, continued its theatrical run with a slow performance on its third Friday. The spy action film collected an estimated ₹0.25 Cr Nett on Day 15, registering a 55 per cent drop compared to the previous day. With this, the film’s total collection at the Indian box office has reached ₹53.70 Cr Nett.

The film is now in the final stage of its theatrical run. Based on its current performance, Alpha is expected to end its run with a lifetime collection of around ₹56 Cr Nett in India. While the film had a strong start during its opening weekend, collections slowed significantly in the following weeks, making it difficult to maintain momentum at the box office.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is part of the YRF Spy Universe and features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film generated interest before its release because of its connection to the popular spy franchise. However, despite the early buzz, it could not maintain steady collections over a longer period.

One factor that helped the film was its opening day collection of around ₹9 Cr, which gave it a solid beginning. The strong opening contributed significantly to its overall total. However, collections dropped in the following days and weeks, resulting in a slower box office run.

The performance of Alpha also comes at a time when recent films from the YRF Spy Universe have not matched the success of earlier entries. In addition, female led action films have traditionally faced challenges in attracting large audiences at the Indian box office. These factors may have influenced the film’s overall performance.

Here is the day wise box office collection of Alpha in India.

Week 1: ₹45.25 Cr

Second Friday: ₹1.30 Cr

Second Saturday: ₹2.10 Cr

Second Sunday: ₹2.20 Cr

Second Monday: ₹0.65 Cr

Second Tuesday: ₹0.85 Cr

Second Wednesday: ₹0.55 Cr

Second Thursday: ₹0.55 Cr

Third Friday: ₹0.25 Cr (Estimated)

Total: ₹53.70 Cr Nett

With collections continuing to slow, Alpha is expected to conclude its theatrical run soon. If current trends continue, the film is likely to finish with around ₹56 Cr Nett in India. Its final lifetime total will become clearer after the completion of its third weekend.