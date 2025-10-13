What Happened to Rishab Shetty? Kantara Chapter 1 Star’s Mysterious Disappearance Sparks Rumors!

Kantara Chapter 1 is continuing its massive run at the box office, having raked in over Rs 500 crore in its second weekend. The period thriller, which is a prequel to the blockbuster Kantara of 2022, has found resonance with viewers yet again. With the Diwali season expected to further catalyze its show, the movie has solidified its position as one of the year’s biggest hits.

In the midst of the film’s thunderous success, writer, director, and star Rishab Shetty has opted to take a back seat to live it up in some much-needed leisure time. Following weeks of back-to-back promotions and celebration activities, Rishab is currently taking out time with his wife, Pragathi Shetty, and their two kids.

The Shetty family is presently on a private vacation, though the location isn’t being divulged. One of the pictures uploaded on Instagram depicts the family enjoying themselves by a picturesque riverside. Rishab looks relaxed and happy as he spends some time off with his people away from the media spotlight and the box office madness. The fans are overjoyed at seeing the star finally get time off and enjoy the equilibrium he’s achieving between his personal and professional life.

Pragathi Shetty has not only been a pillar of support to Rishab but also played an instrumental role in the film’s making. As the costume designer for Kantara Chapter 1, she oversaw the look of every character in the film. In an earlier interview with India Today, she described the project as a huge learning curve. “This film, especially, is the biggest project I’ve done. Kantara Chapter 1 became a university for me,” she shared.

She also spoke about the difficulties of balancing motherhood and work. “We have young children – a seven-and-a-half-year-old and a two-year-old. I had to take care of them too. He can’t give them time because he has to keep his body fit, work on writing, directing, acting… and post-production. I really don’t know how one person can do all that,” she said.

Besides Rishab Shetty, the movie also has Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in important roles. With critical success and huge viewership backing, Kantara Chapter 1 keeps resetting benchmarks while its maker finally gets to catch her breath.