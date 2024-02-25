HomeBollywoodBox Office

Yami Gautam's stellar act helps 'Article 370' mint Rs 7.4 cr on 2nd day; 'Crakk' far behind

The recently released film 'Article 370', which stars Yami Gautam in the lead, collected Rs 7.4 crore on its second day of its release.

Yami Gautam's stellar act helps 'Article 370' mint Rs 7.4 cr on 2nd day; 'Crakk' far behind
The recently released film ‘Article 370’, which stars Yami Gautam in the lead, collected Rs 7.4 crore on its second day of its release. The film, a political thriller drama, squared off against the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer action film ‘Crakk’ at the box-office, and has been ahead of the latter in the box-office race track.

While ‘Article 370’ opened to Rs 5.9 crore, ‘Crakk’, which stars Arjun Rampal as the antagonist, collected Rs 4.9 crore net in India making it Vidyut’s third highest opener after ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Commando 3’.

‘Article 370’ saw a 25.42 per cent jump in its collections on Saturday as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 26.58 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The film’s collection after two days stand at Rs 13.3 crore.

‘Article 370’, which stars Yami Gautam as an intelligence officer, is based on the abrogation of the contentious Article 370 of the Indian Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Yami’s character joins the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir.

On Friday, the film ran to packed houses owing to the discounted tickets rates of Rs 99 in the light of Cinema Lovers’ Day.

