scorecardresearch
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

A month of marital bliss: Ira Khan shares unseen wedding photo with Nupur

Ira Khan celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary.

By Agency News Desk
A month of marital bliss Ira Khan shares unseen wedding photo with Nupur
Ira Khan shares unseen wedding photo with Nupur _ pic courteys news agency

Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Saturday celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary. Nupur is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, Ira dropped a romantic photograph with Nupur, from their wedding celebrations.

The unseen picture features Ira in an blue coloured heavily embellished lehenga, and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat.

The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar.

The couple who tied the knot in Udaipur, earlier treated fans with their wedding pictures, pre-wedding photoshoots, and videos.

| Ira Khan
A month of marital bliss: ira khan shares unseen wedding photo with nupur
Previous article
Shilpa Shetty: A huge compliment that I am able to still be relevant
Next article
As Poonam Pandey pops up from 'dead', questions swirl on ethics of stunt
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US