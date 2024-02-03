A month of marital bliss: ira khan shares unseen wedding photo with nupur

Bollywood’s ‘perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Saturday celebrated one month of martial bliss with Nupur Shikhare, by sharing an unseen picture from her wedding diary. Nupur is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The couple made it official on January 3. They signed the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram Stories, Ira dropped a romantic photograph with Nupur, from their wedding celebrations.

The unseen picture features Ira in an blue coloured heavily embellished lehenga, and a red velvet cape. While Nupur is wearing a black formal shirt, matching trousers, and a golden coat.

The lovebirds are sitting on a couch as they gaze romantically at each other. Ira captioned the photo: “Happy 1 month”, followed by a red heart emoji.

Nupur, too, shared Ira’s post on his Stories section, with a heart avatar.

The couple who tied the knot in Udaipur, earlier treated fans with their wedding pictures, pre-wedding photoshoots, and videos.