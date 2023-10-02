Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp in golden shimmery gown at the Eiffel Tower for L’Oreal Paris

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned the stage in a shimmering golden silhouette gown covered in sequins and beaded embroidery. The bodycon outfit was paired with striking heeled golden pumps and a gold sheer cape designed to extend to the floor in a sweeping trail. Diamond rings and tiny danglers adorned her as she flaunted her curves on the catwalk. She didn’t hold back with her makeup either.

She went all out with bold winged eyeliner, gold eye shadow, heavy blush-on cheeks, bronzer and mascara. She left her hair open in a side-parted look with her soft waves and new blonde highlights in focus. These, her confident strut, a wink, a smile and a flying kiss made the perfect combination for her ramp walk to remember.

Aishwarya was one of the many beauty brand’s ambassadors and/or spokespersons who took centre stage on the Eiffel Tower ramp that looked like it was straight out of a film set.