Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci’s first Indian Global Ambassador

Alia Bhatt adds a further accomplishment in her book of fame.

Alia Bhatt becomes Gucci’s first Indian Global Ambassador pic courtesy twitter
Alia Bhatt adds a further accomplishment in her book of fame. She was recently named the first Indian Global Ambassador by the Italian fashion house Gucci.

Alia will take on the role of one of the luxury brand’s international faces shortly after making her eagerly awaited and successful debut at the Met Gala in 2023. At the Gucci Cruise 2024 show, which will be held in Seoul the following week, Alia will make her debut as the company’s newest global ambassador.

Alia Bhatt was appointed as Gucci’s global ambassador on Thursday. At the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 catwalk show in Seoul, the actor, producer, and businesswoman will make her first public appearance as the premium fashion house’s face.

Gyeongbokgung Palace in the city will serve as the venue. The fashion house will celebrate 25 years in the nation at the presentation. Her supporters were thrilled by the news and congratulated her on social media.

