Alia Bhatt sends gifts for NTR Jr's kids from her clothing brand

By News Bureau

Actress Alia Bhatt sent two bags full of goodies for star NTR Jr’s children Abhay and Bhargava from her clothing brand. NTR Jr took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture and thanked her for the presents.

He shared a picture of the two bags, which had “You are my favourite human ‘bean'” written on it.

The actor captioned it: “Thank you @aliabhatt and @edamamma always put a smile on Abhay and Bhargava’s faces… Hope to see a bag with my name soon.”

NTR Jr and Alia have worked together in S S Rajamouli’s film ‘RRR’. The song ‘Naatu Naatu’ picturised on NTR Jr and Ram Charan was feted with the 95th Oscar Award this year. It also won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.

On the work front, the actor has started shooting for ‘NTR 30’, which marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Alia will next be seen in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi apart from Alia.

