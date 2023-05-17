Alia bhatt sits with korean pop star iu at gucci cruise 2024

Alia Bhatt was seen seated next to K-pop singer IU aka Lee Ji-eun at the Gucci Cruise event in Seoul. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star travelled to Seoul earlier this week to attend the special event.

Alia, who was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last week, made her way to the event wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of high-heels. She was seen carrying a transparent bag.

While she posed solo at the event, at teh Gucci Cruise show, she was seated beside the Hotel del Luna star.

A video from inside the event surfaced online, showing Celebrity singer and Alia Bhatt paying attention to the show. For the event, IU was seen wearing cream outfit.

