scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala.

By Agency News Desk
Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala
Alia Bhatt tells how she got ready for Met Gala

Actress Alia Bhatt has shared a glimpse of how she dressed up for her debut appearance in the prestigious Met Gala.

Alia took to Instagram where she shared a behind-the-scenes video in which she can be seen getting ready with her Prabal Gurung dress, makeup done and also spoke about feeling a little nervous.

Before the designer said, “From Mumbai to Met,” Alia joked, “Cool, can somebody like lift me up now, and place me on the carpet from here?”

Sitting on the make-up chair, Alia said: “When you talk about one of the major events in the year globally, the first that comes to mind is the Met Gala.”

“It is very exciting, but I will definitely tell you that when I am stepping out of that sprinter van, I am going to feel like a little wobble in my knees. It is not going to be really nice because I have a very big dress, and very high shoes.”

The clip also has a few snapshots of Alia posing with singer Rita Ora and Prabal.

The 2023 Met Gala event on May 1 in New York city celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute exhibition, ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka
Next article
Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire
This May Also Interest You
News

(IANS Review) Zee5 show 'Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu' a perfect mix of magic & mythology! (IANS Rating: ***1/2)

Sports

La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

News

Saiyami Kher pledges to support young female athletes

News

Amber Heard 'quits' Hollywood and moves to Madrid

Sports

IPL 2023: My heartbeat was touching 200, says KKR's Chakravarthy on his final over heroics against SRH

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan slays in white traditional saree also flaunting her gajra

Technology

Big Tech has moral, legal responsibility to develop ethical AI: Kamala Harris

Technology

Accenture rejigs top India leadership, Chairperson Rekha Menon to retire

Sports

Madrid Open: Swiatek dominates Kudermetova to storm into final against Sabalenka

Technology

Shopify lays off 20% of its workforce, sells logistics biz

Technology

Google showcases its first foldable smartphone 'Pixel Fold'

Sports

Serie A: Naples erupts in celebration of Napoli's first Scudetto since 1990

News

Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

News

'Citadel' actor Stanley Tucci: Never done a series that has this kind of scope and complexity

News

'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director

News

Director Kushan Nandy on working with Nawazuddin again: There's a kind of brotherhood we share

News

Nothing like this seen before: 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' is explosive & addictive! (IANS Rating: ****)

News

Ridhi Dogra: As an actor, I feel the only limitations that we have is what we set on ourselves

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US