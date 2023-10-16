scorecardresearch
Bipasha Basu walked the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra; Fans praise saying,”Bipasha glowing as new mom walking the ramp”

Bipasha Basu walked for Bibhu Mohapatra in a deep red gown featuring a round neckline

The official Instagram handles of Lakme Fashion Week and Fashion Design Council of India shared pictures and videos of the divas walking the ramp for Bibhu Mohapatra.

Bipasha Basu walked for Bibhu Mohapatra in a deep red gown featuring a round neckline, heart-shaped embellishments under the bust, a cape-like train attached on the back, a pleated tulle skirt, and a flowy silhouette.

She styled the ensemble with dangling earrings, a gold hair accessory, high heels, side-parted open locks, smoky gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, coral lip shade, and beaming highlighter.

One user commented saying, “Bipasha looks gorgeous as Mumma walking the ramp”. Another user commented saying, “What a beauty she is”

