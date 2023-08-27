scorecardresearch
Who is Bipasha Basu’s Sunday yoga partner, It’s not Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, on Sunday treated with an adorable video, giving a glimpse of her Yoga partner.

Bipasha Basu _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Bipasha Basu, who is currently enjoying the motherhood phase, on Sunday treated her Instagram family with an adorable video, giving a cute glimpse of her Yoga partner. An avid social media user, Bipasha’s Instagram handle is a vibrant account of her daily life.

Taking to the photo-sharing application’s Stories section, the actress shared a Boomerang video of her daughter Devi, playing joyfully with her Yoga equipment. Devi is wearing a sky blue coloured floral clothing set, and gold earrings. Bipasha can be seen holding her from behind.

She captioned the post as: “Look who’s my yoga partner today Devi… Yoga Time”, followed by a red heart and evil eye emoji. She gave the backdrop music of the song ‘Tick Tick Boom’ by Sage the Gemini.

Bipasha met actor Karan Singh Grover on the sets of ‘Alone’ in 2014, and they fell in love. The couple got married on April 30, 2016. On November 12, 2022, their first child- a daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover was born.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen with Karan in crime thriller miniseries ‘Dangerous’. It is streaming on MX Player. In 2021 Karan was also seen as Asad Ahmed Khan in ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, alongside Surbhi Jyoti.

Pic. Sourcethelabellife
5
