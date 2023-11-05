scorecardresearch
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s PDA stroll sends fans into a frenzy

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently spotted walking hand in hand, as they were making their exit from the Kalina airport in Santacruz here

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently spotted walking hand in hand, as they were making their exit from the Kalina airport in Santacruz here. The video that went viral on social media features Deepika in a white suit, and matching dupatta, with her hair tied in a bun. She completed the look with black glasses.

Ranveer was seen donning an all black ensemble and sported a small moustache. He too completed the look with black sunglasses.

The video shows Ranveer lovingly holding Deepika’s hand, while they walk towards their car. He can be seen opening the car door for his her.

We can then see the lovebirds engrossed in a happy chat, while they are sitting in the car.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “just looking like a wow.”

Another wrote: “Nice jodi.”

Most recently, Deepika was seen on Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ with Ranveer where she had opened up about her initial thoughts on relationships which aroused some controversy.

Last seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ in a special role, and before that in ‘Pathaan’ in a lead role, Deepika is set to make her Telugu debut with ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Disha Patani.

Ranveer next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

