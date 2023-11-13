scorecardresearch
Diwali 2023: Ranbir Kapoor’s kiss to Alia Bhatt on Diwali

Alia Bhatt was joined by husband Ranbir Kapoor as well. Her first two photos were clicked at the Diwali party

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt’s Diwali post consisted of photos from the recent bash held by her sister-in-law Kareena and Saif at their home. Alia was joined by husband Ranbir Kapoor as well. Her first two photos were clicked at the Diwali party where she wore a red lehenga while Ranbir opted for a black kurta and white pants.

Rabir Kapoor is seen giving a sweet kiss on Alia Bhatt’s cheek in the first photo. The next one has Ranbir sitting next to Alia with his hands around her while she smiles and looks at him. These were followed by more glimpses of Alia’s Diwali celebration at her home.

She added a photo of Raha’s pink dupatta with her name embroidered. Alia slipped into an orange salwar suit for Diwali night and was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt and her pet cat in the photos. Her post read, “Diwali happy happy,” with lots of emojis.

Alia Bhatt
Img. SourceAlia Bhatt
