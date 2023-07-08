scorecardresearch
Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan

By Agency News Desk
Gurmeet, Debina visit Varanasi for youngest daughter Divisha's Mundan
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with baby

Varanasi witnessed a fan frenzy as the famous actor-couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee arrived in the city for the Mundan ceremony of their younger daughter Divisha. The star couple is greatly admired for their family reels on social media, making the two a fan favourite.

Honouring their family roots, the two embrace their traditions with the visit to Varanise holding a special place in their hearts as Debina’s grandmother was born in the holy city which led to Mundan ceremony becoming a particularly memorable event for Gurmeet, Debina, and their loved ones. The ritual symbolised their commitment towards honouring their heritage and staying connected to their roots.

Furthermore, Gurmeet and Debina went ahead to fully explore the beauties of Varanasi in order to have an authentic experience of the great city. The two placed themselves on a cycle rickshaw and participated in various tourist activities while savouring every morsel of the many delicious and famous delicacies of the city.

What followed was fan frenzy when they were spotted by various fans. Taking to Instagram Debina posted a story saying: “In no time too many of you all found us and we all made a traffic jam.”

Expressing his love for Varanasi, Gurmeet said: “It is such a great experience to be in Varanasi. I am thankful that I get to be here with my family and share this very special moment in a city that is so close to our hearts and family. The love we received from fans here is overwhelming. I can’t wait to be back already.”

The Mundan ceremony was performed at the Dashashwamedh Ghat in the company of their family and friends. Since their oldest daughter Lianna was unable to join the trip, Gurmeet and Debina carried her hair to leave in the Ganges.

Gurmeet and Debina continue to adventure in the great city and have shared many glimpses of their family time there which has been liked by many fans.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
