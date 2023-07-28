scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan and girlfriend Saba Azad are currently vacationing in Argentina

Hrithik Roshan poses for Saba Azad while holidaying in Argentina.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Hrithik Roshan poses for Saba Azad while holidaying in Argentina. Saba took to her Instagram page to share their location along with two selfies from their outing to a restaurant in Buenos Aires. Hrithik is currently also working on his action film, Fighter.

Sharing a solo picture of Hrithik in a black sleeveless T-shirt and a matching cap, Saba wrote on her Instagram Stories, “My hippo heart.” Hrithik is seen at a restaurant with a cake and a drink in front of him. She also shared a selfie with Hrithik from another restaurant and captioned it, “Buenos Dias.” Both of them are seen in winter clothes and woolen caps in the picture.

Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which will have him starring opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film will release in January next year.

