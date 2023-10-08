scorecardresearch
Janhvi Kapoor turns ‘GenZ-eenat Aman’, veteran star says ‘stole my style, watch me steal your fanbase’

Known for her love of yesteryear fashion, actress Janhvi Kapoor this time channeled her inner ‘Zeenat Aman’ as she drew inspiration from the veteran star’s retro look. Janhvi posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen donning a look inspired by Zeenat and was heard mouthing the lines saying of ‘Laila Main Laila’. She aced the look in a white dress with a fur scarf and a matching string tied around her head.

Janhvi captioned it: “Call me Gen Z-eenat.”

Commenting on the video, actor Jackie Shroff wrote: “@thezeenataman, time to make a comeback! Let’s show these kids how it’s done!”

Zeenat gave a sassy reply: “Stole my fashion, watch me steal your fanbase.”

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ with co-star Rajkummar Rao once again. She also has the Telugu film ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR and ‘Ulajh’.

