Katrina Kaif fans speculate that she is pregnant!?

Soon after Katrina Kaif's video from the Eid party surfaced, fans started speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Katrina Kaif recently made a public appearance at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Eid party; Fans say she is pregnant?
Katrina Kaif recently made a public appearance after a long time at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Eid party. For the starry gathering, Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a traditional ensemble – an anarkali dress, which she styled with a dupatta.

Soon after the actress’s video from the party surfaced on social media, fans started speculating that she could be expecting her first baby with Vicky Kaushal. One said, ‘Is she pregnant? Like I don’t see her at the gym anymore, and she looks like she gained some weight’, another wrote, ‘yeh pregnant lag rahi hai…’

We are drooling over her beauty and glow in these pictures.

