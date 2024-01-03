Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend 'teen khoobsurat din' full of 'pyaar, araam, sunsets'

Katrina Kaif shared glimpses of her "teen khoobsurat din" with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal from their New Year getaway to Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend quality time in Rajasthan
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal New Year getaway to Rajasthan _ pic courtesy instagram

On December 31, Katrina and Vicky were seen walking hand in hand at the airport, as they were flying for new year's eve.

The ‘Race’ actress shared her holiday album wherein she can be seen playfully basking in the winter sun, wearing a checkered print dress with bell sleeves sporting a no-makeup look, and unkempt hair.

One picture shows Katrina sitting on the lap of Vicky, and the ‘URI’ actor is looking at his ladylove. He is wearing a pine green coloured sweater, black cap and sunglasses.

Another photo features the lovebirds sitting in the midst of a desert and romantically gazing at the mesmerising sunset.

The post was captioned as: “Teen khoobsurat din… pyaar, araam, sunsets aur thand! New Year mana liya… now it’s time for #MerryChristmas !!!”

It was liked by Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was last seen in ‘Dunki’. The comedy drama stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. He next has ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’, and ‘Chhaava’ in the pipeline.

Katrina was last seen as Zoya in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’. She next has ‘Merry Christmas’ in her kitty. The romantic thriller film is directed by Sriram Raghavan, and stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Katrina.

Sourcekatrinakaif
