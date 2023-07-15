Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head for vacation to celebrate her birthday

It’s Katrina Kaif’s birthday tomorrow and the Tiger 3 actress and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star Vicky Kaushal were snapped at the airport a couple of minutes ago.

The lovely husband and wife duo were seen in casual looks as they made their way past the security checkpoint. Can you believe this gorgeous beauty is turning 40 in a couple of hours? She is defying her age and how! Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif happily posed for the paparazzi before heading inside and flying away to spend some quality time together.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaif were seen smiling and blushing upon being greeted by paparazzi early morning. They were all smiles before boarding the plane.