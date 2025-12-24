Tyla – CHANEL Song Lyrics

Song name – Chanel
Singer – Tyla
Check out CHANEL Song Lyrics by Tyla
Put her in Chanel
Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel
Turns out, I had you turned out
What’s my mood? Try me, come find out
One more time, stop tryna read my mind
I’m not her, and she’s not me, and you’re not mine
(Bitch, I’m on the tenth floor, P) Lil’ yеah with me
(Baby, I’m DND) Please don’t bothеr me
(AP, no VVs) Flawless diamond piece
(Yeah, you gotta make me freeze)
Reasons that you gotta
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel
I’m a big dog, baby, and a doll, baby
Self-made b*tch, yeah, you ain’t upgrade me
Waistline crazy, mandem chase me
Say you wan’ see me, where you gon’ take me?
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel
Walk in standin’ tall, but still fall for me
You come in with baggage, it’s costin’ me
Still don’t have it all, but give it all to me
Come and turn me on, don’t go off on me
(Bitch, I’m on the tenth floor, P) Lil’ yeah with me
(Baby, I’m DND) Please don’t bother me
(AP, no VVs) Flawless diamond piece
(Yeah, you gotta make me freeze)
Reasons that you gotta
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel
I’m a big dog, baby, and a doll, baby
Self-made b*tch, yeah, you ain’t upgrade me
Waistline crazy, mandem chase me
Say you wan’ see me, where you gon’ take me?
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel
Put her in Chanel
Put her in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel
Say you love me, put me in Chanel