Tyla – CHANEL Song Lyrics

Song name – Chanel

Singer – Tyla

Check out CHANEL Song Lyrics by Tyla

Put her in Chanel

Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel

Turns out, I had you turned out

What’s my mood? Try me, come find out

One more time, stop tryna read my mind

I’m not her, and she’s not me, and you’re not mine

(Bitch, I’m on the tenth floor, P) Lil’ yеah with me

(Baby, I’m DND) Please don’t bothеr me

(AP, no VVs) Flawless diamond piece

(Yeah, you gotta make me freeze)

Reasons that you gotta

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel

I’m a big dog, baby, and a doll, baby

Self-made b*tch, yeah, you ain’t upgrade me

Waistline crazy, mandem chase me

Say you wan’ see me, where you gon’ take me?

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel

Walk in standin’ tall, but still fall for me

You come in with baggage, it’s costin’ me

Still don’t have it all, but give it all to me

Come and turn me on, don’t go off on me

(Bitch, I’m on the tenth floor, P) Lil’ yeah with me

(Baby, I’m DND) Please don’t bother me

(AP, no VVs) Flawless diamond piece

(Yeah, you gotta make me freeze)

Reasons that you gotta

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel

I’m a big dog, baby, and a doll, baby

Self-made b*tch, yeah, you ain’t upgrade me

Waistline crazy, mandem chase me

Say you wan’ see me, where you gon’ take me?

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

(Mm-mm) Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel

Put her in Chanel

Put her in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

How you say you love me? You ain’t put me in Chanel

Say you love me, put me in Chanel